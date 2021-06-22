Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYA BALAN Amul gives a shoutout to Vidya Balan's Sherni, actress responds 'What an honour'

Vidya Balan has returned to the screen with her unconventional entertainer Sherni as an upright forest officer who battles the social barriers set by the patriarchal society and lackadaisical attitudes within her department. After the release, fans started singing praises for Balan's acting and director Amit Masurkar's brilliant direction. Sherni released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on June 18 at midnight. The actress got a special shout out from Amul. The dairy brand, which is known for its unique utterly, butterly topicals, shared a post based on Vidya Balan's Sherni.

Amul created a graphic featuring Vidya’s character 'Vidya Vincent' from the film. The text on the post read: "Share na please." along with "Protected ferociously." The cartoonised version of Vidya’s character can be seen holding a slice of bread and two tigers can also be seen peeping from the woods.

"#Amul Topical: Vidya Balan stars in human-animal film," the text along the post read. Sharing the post, Vidya Balan wrote: "Thank you. What an honour."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYA BALAN Vidya Balan's Instagram Story

Along with Vidya Balan, Sherni also features Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Brijendra Kala and Ila Arun in supporting roles. The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well.

Talking about the film, Balan had said, ""Ever since I first heard the story of Sherni, I found the world fascinating and so far removed from my own. Also the character I play, Vidya, is a woman of few words but many dimensions."

She said the film is a representation of women of all kinds, who are striving to make a change. "You don't need to roar to be a tigress. There are various shades, reflections of 'Sherni (tigress) that each of us represents. My character is a woman of few words, reserved but strong-willed. So you can be that. You don't have to scream out loud from the rooftops to be heard all the time or even be visible all the time. In each of the households in India, there's a 'sherni' and a lot of times she's invisible. This is my salute to all of them out there," said the actress.