Amrita Rao reveals 'secret vivah' to RJ Anmol in 2014: 'He asked me to quit my career'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMRITA RAO Amrita Rao made her wedding with RJ Anmol public in 2016.

After leaving their fans on a cliffhanger in the last episode, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol finally revealed details of their secret Vivah that took place in 2014. In the new episode of Couple Of Things where they share details of their love life, the two spilt the beans of their hush-hush wedding which was attended by their close ones. Anmol said in the video, “I thought that if we can keep our affair a secret for 4-5 years, can we not hide our marriage too." After keeping their fans waiting for 8 years, for the first time, the couple finally made the much-awaited wedding images public.

Walking down the memory lane with their families by their side, Amrita and Anmol relived their wedding day in this new episode.

Take a look:

In the video, Anmol revealed that because they had to keep the wedding a secret so as to not affect Amrita's career, the actor had to do her own make-up, hair and costume. The RJ also revealed that a yellow kurta and blue jacket which he wore on his wedding day was just for Rs 2,500.

Watch the video below

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Amrita Rao had shared that prior to their marriage, RJ Anmol had asked her to quit acting career so that they could focus on having a blissful personal life.

“At that point, Anmol could see I was declining some huge movie offers only because I wasn’t comfortable doing kissing scenes and lovemaking sequences on screen. Hence, he thought it was the right time to focus on exploring a beautiful personal life and tying the knot. Hence, he thought it was the right time to focus on exploring a beautiful personal life and tying the knot. He did ask me to quit my career and I was completely shattered. However, in a day or two, he told me that in hindsight, he realised that demand was unreasonable and that he was sorry about it.” Amrita said.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy, Veer in November 2020.