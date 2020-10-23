Amrita Rao flaunts her baby bump in gorgeous saree on Ashtami Puja | VIDEO

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMRITA_RAO_INSTA Amrita Rao flaunts her baby bump in gorgeous red saree on Ashtami Puja

Looking gorgeous in a red net saree, actress Amrita Rao on Friday took to her Instagram handle to post a video of her flaunting her pregnancy after puja on Ashtami. Rao and RJ Anmol going the family way, have been all over the media after the couple recently announced that Amrita is in ninth month of her pregnancy.

Praying to the Goddess and wishing her fans on Ashtami, the mommy to be, wrote: "NAVRATRI AND NINE'TH MONTH !! My Dear Instees, I feel blessed to witness my Nine'th month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri ! These 9 days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her Nine Avatars. I am entering a New phase of embodying the Avatar of a Mother myself !

I bow to the Highest Female Energy in the Universe as I surrender in good faith. May Goddess Durga bless ALL Mother's and Mommy's to be with strength and more power to gracefully carry on with the the many Devine Avatar's that comes along with the territory of motherhood !! Wishing you ALL on Ashtami #HappyNavratri."

Soon her post was flooded with hearts, love and blessings for the mommy and baby to come.

A user wrote "God bless u and the little one." While another user, hoping Amrita to be blessed with a baby girl this Navratri, said "I hope apko iss navrati m maa durga ke ashirvad se beti ho...Happy navrati Mam....."

Mesmerised by Rao's beauty, a fan posted "So beautiful I can't blink my eyes."

Earlier, the couple posing together, announcing their 9th month pregnancy on Instagram, said "For YOU it’s the 10th Month...But for US, it's THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long) But It's True ... the Baby is Coming Soon.

