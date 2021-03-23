Amrita Rao feeds son Veer; husband RJ Anmol calls it the 'toughest duty'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RJANMOL27 Amrita Rao feeds son Veer

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol had welcomed her first baby-- son Veer in November last year. The duo has been sharing many pictures and videos with their son and the internet has been going gaga over him. On Tuesday RJ Anmol shared another heartfelt post in which Amrita can be seen breastfeeding Veer. He said that being a mother is the toughest job and saluted every mother.

He said, "Amrita Feeding Veer is the Most Beautiful Sight for Me Every Day...its so Surreal, So Magical... almost Godly! Its the Toughest Duty - All Night, All Day & She does it with a Smile on her face... to see Mother & Baby bond in a different way... I Salute You, I Salute My Mother & EVERY MOTHER on this Planet ... Why wait for Mother’s Day, I Say"

On the other hand, Amrita on Monday had shared a hilarious video of how things are going on with a baby in their life. She showed how RJ Anmol attempted the viral 'Don't Rush Challenge' but was interrupted with Daddy duties. She wrote, "With VEER around, you Don't Ever say " Don't Rush" !!! A Hands On Mom is Nothing without a Hands On Papa @rjanmol27 I'm So Proud of You."

Speaking about how her life has changed post her baby, Amrita told TOI, "I am balancing Veer’s schedule with my work meetings. Now, days are shorter, nights are longer, clothes are shabbier, but being a hands-on mom is the only way to know your baby closely. I feel stronger, wiser, and proud that I took the challenge."

On the personal front, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol after dating for several got hitched in the year 2016. She was last seen in the 2019 film, Thackeray with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.