Amrita Arora shares throwback wedding photos with Bridesmaids Kareena Kapoor, Malaika

On her 11th wedding anniversary today, actress Amrita Arora took a walk down the memory lanes and shared throwback pictures from her wedding. In the pictures, we can see Amrita's BFF and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora. Kareena is known to be sharing a very close bond with Amrita, the closeness between the two is such that Kareena was one of the bridesmaids at Amrita wedding with Shakeel Ladak in 2009. Amrita also shared a picture with her sister Mailaka's ex-husband and actor Arbaaz Khan.

Amrita also shared an Instagram post for her husband Shakeel Ladak. Sharing a picture from their wedding ceremony, Amrita wrote, “What was, still is love. 11 years and a whole lotta more to go. Happy anniversary. #Wegotthisbaby."

Amrita Arora made her Bollywood debut opposite Fardeen Khan in Kitne Door Kitne Paas and has featured in films like Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Hello, Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq among others.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor’s films, she was last seen in Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz. The film performed well at the box office and went on to become one of the highest grosser of the year. She will be next in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha where the two will be seen sharing screen space after a gap of eight years. She will also star in Karan Johar’s Takht along with stars like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.