Amrish Puri’s Ashraf Ali in Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 to be played by THIS actor

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha may have been released 22 years, but till today the film brings tears to people’s eyes. Gadar has been rocking the theatres ever since its release. Recently, the further story of Tara Singh and Sakina appeared in the teaser of Gadar 2. The story of Gadar 2 has all the old characters, the only thing missing is Sakina’s father Ashraf Ali aka Amrish Puri. On Amrish Puri’s birthday, his fans are missing him. And, on this occasion, we will be telling who will be playing the role of Ashraf Ali in Gadar 2.

According to reports, in an interview, Manish Wadhwa revealed that he will be playing the role of a Pakistani Army officer in the film. Wadhwa has also said that there is no comparison to Amrish Puri’s character. That’s why there is no replacement for him.

For the unversed, Manish Wadhwa has played the role of General Qadir in Pathaan. On the other hand, Manish has also essayed the role of Chanakya in the popular TV show Chandragupta Maurya. The actor is known for his strong acting.

Meanwhile, the main lead of the film, Sunny Deol is busy promoting her upcoming film in full swing. The actor had reached the country’s capital Delhi and Jaipur for the promotion of the film. The movie will also feature Ameesha Patel in the lead role. Gadar 2 is all set to release in theatres on August 11.

Gadar is the story of the India-Pakistan partition and the time since India’s independence. Tara Singh and Sakina, who are husband and wife of two different religions get separated. After which Tara Singh takes his son to Pakistan to take his wife and shakes the whole of Pakistan with the power of love. Before the release of Gadar 2, the filmmakers reminded the fans of the love, so that they can connect to the story.

