Amitabh Dayal, who starred with Amitabh Bachchan in Virrudh, dies of heart attack

Actor-filmmaker Amitabh Dayal has passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 51. The news was confirmed by his wife and producer-filmmaker Mrinalini Patil to indianexpress.com. Reportedly, Amitabh was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. “He passed away at 4.30 am today, he was in the hospital for the last few days after suffering a massive heart attack on January 17. He then tested positive for Covid-19 but later on also tested negative,” the report quoted Mrinalini as saying.

“We will be doing his last rites in Mumbai. Amitabh’s family is from Chhattisgarh so we are waiting for his relatives to come in before the funeral,” she added.

Three days ago, Amitabh shared a post on his Instagram account saying he will be better soon. He had shared a video from the hospital, writing, "Never give up … god is waiting to give you the best keep fighting .love all A.D (sic)."

Amitabh Dayal is known for films like Kagaar: Life on the Edge (2003), Rangdari (2012), Amitabh Bachchan’s Virrudh (2005), P. Akash’s Dillagi…Yeh Dillagi (2005) and Dhuaan (2013) among others.

The late actor is survived by his daughter and wife Mrinalini.