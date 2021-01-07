Amitabh Bachchan wishes fans 'Merry Christmas' on January 7, but WHY?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Giving fans a huge shock, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan wished them Merry Christmas on January 7. The actor, who earned a huge fanbase is an avid social media user and loves to treat his fans with endless interesting posts. After wishing his viewers 'Merry Christman,' today, Big B explained the reason.

He said that is the date (Januar 7) of the Russian Christmas as per the Gregorian calendar. "Merry Christmas .. Russian Christmas on Jan 7 .. Christmas holiday-January 7th in the Gregorian calendar or December 25, Julian calendar ... as informed by Alla Yukhina, Russian Ef," tweeted Bachchan.

Fans from across the world reciprocated to the tweet by wishing the actor on Orthodox Christmas.

"Thank you, Amit Ji! You remember and respect the Russian-speaking population all over the world. They love you very much in Russia! Movies are shown with translation. However, not always the timbre of the voice coincides with yours. So I'm reviewing movies in Hindi," commented a fan from Crimea.

"Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2021 to all Orthodox Christians who celebrate Christmas on 7th Jan... Greetings and wishes," shared another fan.

On Wednesday, the actor had shared a photograph clicked in Moscow, Soviet Union in 1990-91, where he is seen mobbed by fans for autograph.

"Moscow, Soviet Union .. early 90’s ..Vo black and white tha ye lo colour," he captioned the picture.

On the films front, Bachchan's kitty is full with upcoming projects like Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Big B also recently signed a multilingual mega production co-starring Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas. He is currently seen hosting the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.