Amitabh Bachchan and UNICEF come together to spread awareness about vaccination. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan and UNICEF have come together to spread awareness about vaccination and immunisation for the well-being of people and children. Taking to his Twitter, Big B retweeted UNICEF India's video post and wrote, "They have been the strongest tool we have to protect the health and wellbeing of our children. Vaccines are protection. Protection for you. Protection for children everywhere. Protection for the next generation #LongLifeForAll #VaccinesWork @UNICEFIndia."

In the video, the megastar talked about the importance of vaccination and its protection against many deadly diseases. Also, he prayed for the long and healthy life of 'our people'.

Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan wraps up 'Uunchai'

The actor along with Bomar Irani and Anupam Kher wrapped the shoot for his upcoming film 'Uunchai.' Taking to his blog, an emotional Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude. "The morning Chapel at assembly in Sherwood .. and the Head Prefect of the School read a portion of the Bible and after .. said .. 'and here endeth the lesson' ..the film UUNCHAI is over and the last works ended today .. farewell speeches emotions gratitude cheers and .. 'till we meet again," he wrote. ALSO READ: Runway 34: Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt video as he recalls working with Ajay Devgn's father

Big B's upcoming projects

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Runway 34 alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Devgn, the film is billed as an edge-of-the-seat thriller inspired by a true incident. The movie revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna (played by Devgn), a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan says 'Runway 34' is made with lot of heart and hard work

Bachchan stars as lawyer Narayan Vedant who grills Devgn's character in court when he is accused of putting the lives of his passengers in danger. "Runway 34" also stars Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh, and CarryMinati in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, the megastar also has Brahmastra and Hollywood film The Intern's remake with Deepika Padukone in his kitty.