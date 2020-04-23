Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan throws challenge to fans: Can you guess the name of his movie? (In Pic)

Given the trying times given the outbreak of the coronavirus, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is helping lighten people’s mood with his latest social media post. Today, he threw a challege for his fans asking them to guess the name of his movie sharing a picture related to the same. Big B has been actively on the forefront of public service announcements spreading information about the coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan wote, ".... ok ... a challenge .. guess which film of mine ".

In another post, the Badla actor shared a collage of four pictures wherein one of his pictures, he looks very young and the picture seems to be taken in the black and white era. The other picture is the same picture put up in a different way in the collage. The picture seems to be taken when Amitabh Bachchan entered the era of coloured cinema and was still shining bright in the limelight. The actor posted the picture by calling it the era of innocence. He wrote, “The age of innocence is over ..

Recently, the Bollywood veteran blogged about meeting boxing legend Muhammad Ali, recalling how bigwig filmmaker Prakash Mehra almost cast the two icons in a film.

Big B went down memory lane and blogged: "Its been a groggy night .. had been watching the Greatest Mohammad Ali in his numerous victories .. and Tyson .. and it just would not leave the attention .. became past 4 am .. and then suddenly thought of the meeting itself with the MAN."

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in films like Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra and Jhund

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage