Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for wishing wife Jaya Bachchan on birthday: My gratitude and love

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on Thursday to show his gratitude to the fans who wished his wife Jaya Bachchan on her 72nd birthday today. The actor wrote, "To them that have wished Jaya on her birthday today, my gratitude and love .. thank you for remembering her .. it will be impossible to respond to each of you individually , hence this .. love .. धन्यवाद और आभार she has been given your wishes and she sends her thanks"

Jaya Bachchan has been stuck in New Delhi away from her family due to the lockdown. On her birthday, her family is missing her. Abhishek Bachchan, who is missing his mother, took to social media to wish his mother on birthday and wrote, "As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you!" He also shared a beautiful picture of the veteran beauty. Check out-

On the other hand, daughter Shweta Bachchan also shared a throwback picture on her social media to wish the actress on her 72'nd birthday. She wrote, "I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go ...)-happy birthday Mama; I love U ( with a little help from e e Cummings"

Amitabh Bachchan was ruling the headlines lately when he shared a short film called Family about coronavirus lockdown. Sharing the video, Big B wrote, "When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of .. there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort ! WE ARE ONE and WE SHALL OVERCOME ! Jai Hind !"

