Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for birthday wishes: Your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is celebrating his 78th birthday today, is overwhelmed with all the lovely wishes that his family, friends and fans have been showering upon him. Big B took to Twitter to extends his gratefulness for all the lovely birthday wishes. "your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more," wrote Amitabh Bachchan while sharing some pictures.

T 3687 - .. your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more ..🙏 pic.twitter.com/Val1wZCMNh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2020

Amitabh Bachchann started his journey in showbiz as one of the protagonists in KA Abbas' "Saat Hindustani" (1969), and then notably went on to feature in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's "Anand" (1971) starring Rajesh Khanna. His tryst with greatness started with Prakash Mehra's "Zanjeer" in 1973, the film that established his image as Hindi cinema's Angry Young Man.

Towering roles in "Deewar" (1975), "Sholay" (1975) and "Don" (1978) cemented his position in the industry. While his intense, larger-than-life image has made way to more realistic avatars in recent years ("Black", "Paa", "Piku", "Pink" and "Badla"), his ability to regale with characters of myriad shades continues.

On the professional front, the 77-year-old actor is currently seen in the 12th season of the reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo, which is streaming on Prime Video. The actor has numerous projects in his kitty, including a sports-biopic Jhund and Apple TV's series Shantaram. Meanwhile, he will also share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy for Ayan Mukerji's next Brahmastra.

