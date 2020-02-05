Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan talks about ‘levels of sadness within’ post recent deaths in family

Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly the superstar of the century. The actor is in his 70s and still one of the busiest superstars in Bollywood. Even though he has been keeping unwell for quite some time, he never fails to fulfill his work commitments. With his recent blog, Big B left his fans worried as he shared a melancholic post talking about the recent deaths in his family.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “...plagued by recent passings away in the family .. illnesses of others and the uncertainty of it all crawls upon you in a devastation that unearths levels of sadness within and the inability to do any else.” He added, “suddenly the most normal acts seem to be so laboured and avoidable” and that “only those that are besieged can understand .. when the mind wishes to break through all of that and run into a canvas protected soft rubbered mattress.”

Also talking about how he will overcome these thoughts, he wrote, “when the will and the strength of its bearing is depleted .. then shall one rise again in defiance. That then shall be the revelation of the power of one .. the power hitherto understood by none no more .. except by the own .. that is the writing ever written on stone ... in the end it shall just be me , be I .. and none other ..”

Amitabh Bachchan's blog

Earlier, Big B shared the happy memories related to his son Abhishek Bachchan who turned 44 today. He talked about how Junior B used to suck his two fingers as a toddler. Abhishek rang into his birthday with his family with an intimate celebration. Aishwarya shared photos from the celebrations in which Abhi and Aish are seen posing with Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. Check out the photos here-

On the work front, Big B has Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana, Chehre with Emraan Hashami and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page