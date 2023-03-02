Thursday, March 02, 2023
     
Amitabh Bachchan-Tabu's Cheeni Kum co-star Swini Khara is now engaged | See FIRST photos

Swini Khara took to social media and announced her engagement. She dropped breathtaking pictures with her partner from their engagement ceremony.

India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: March 02, 2023 9:36 IST
Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu starrer Cheeni Kum was released in 2007. The R Balki directorial also featured Paresh Rawal, Zohra Sehgal and child artist Swini Khara in important roles. She essayed the role of Sexy, who was Big B's good friend and his neighbour in the film. On Wednesday, Swini dropped breathtaking pictures with her partner from their engagement ceremony. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared some adorable pictures and wrote, "I'd marry you with paper rings #SwiniGotHerVish."

For the engagement, Swini opted for a gorgeous pink lehenga while her husband-to-be Urvish Desai donned an all-black ensemble. In the pictures, the duo could be seen dancing with each other and exchanging rings. Going by the pictures, Swini looks the happiest. 

Soon after she dropped the dreamy pictures, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the couple. "My heart is so fullll CONGRATULATIONS," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Omg wowwwww God bless!." A third comment read, "OMG! Congratulations girl!! Hope your life ahead is full of joy and happiness! Hope your life remains as beautiful as you are!."

Meanwhile, Swini has been a part of several films like Parineeta and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. In the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer, Swini played the role of young Jayanti. She has also worked in TV shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Dill Mill Gayye, CID and Zindagi Khatti Meethi.

