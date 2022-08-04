Amitabh Bachchan surprised as he features on hair salon's advertisement board, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan's picture features on hair salon's board

Amitabh Bachchan expressed surprise over his image featuring on the advertisement board of a hair salon in Paris. Celebrity hairstyles are a favourite among people, who often like to copy a look from their favourite star's movies. At the French salon, Big B's iconic look consisting of middle-parted hair and a goatee was displayed at the French salon. On the poster, Big B featured Hollywood star Cate Blanchett and another model.

Big B shared on Instagram that someone sent him the picture on the board of a hair salon. He captioned his post, "A surprise from one who was in Paris and saw a Hair dressing Salon showing my photograph .. good Lord ! What on Earth is the World coming to (sic)." Netizens fell in love with the fact that Big B is as popular and celebrated abroad as he is in India.

Big B returns as KBC host

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 will air on Sony Tv from Sunday, August 7. The premiere episode will see Aamir Khan as a special guest along with others. Since season 7 in 2013, the top prize on KBC had been Rs 7 crore, and it was increased to Rs 7.

5 crore in season 14 in 2022 to celebrate 75 years of India's independence. Big B has hosted KBC since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Big B's upcoming movies

Apart from KBC 14 host, Big B is also set in a number of movies in the coming time. They are Brahmastra: Part 1, Uunchai, Goodbye, Project K, The Intern remake and Gujarati film Fakt Mahilao Mate among others.

