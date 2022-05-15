Amitabh Bachchan to Anil Kapoor, celebs congratulate Indian badminton team after Thomas Cup win

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Celebs congratulate Indian badminton team after Thomas Cup win

Highlights Indian badminton team has created history as they won the first-ever Thomas Cup trophy

Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Kapoor and other celebs congratulated the team

As Indian men's team created history with first-ever Thomas Cup title win, film personalities Amitabh Bachchan, R Madhavan, Anil Kapoor and SS Rajamouli among others, congratulated the champion squad for making the country proud. India registered a dominant 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia in the final on Sunday in Bangkok with an exceptional performance by World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and world number 8 doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

Soon after the victory, Bachchan took to social media to praise the team. "India ! India !! India !! #ThomasCup #TeamIndia #Proud," he posted on Twitter.

Sharing a picture of the Indian team, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "#ThomasCup2022 What an extraordinary achievement for Team India. beating 14 times champions Indonesia 3-0 in the finals. Congratulations to the entire team- prayers, coaches, support staff and the entire Indian contingent." ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu is proud of 'Mr Coach' Mathias Boe after Indian team's historic Thomas Cup wi

Anil Kapoor tweeted, "This is incredible!! Congratulations to #TeamIndia!! Historic moment!!"

R Madhavan wrote, "Historic title triumph: India stun Indonesia 3-0 to win Thomas Cup ohhhhhh Yeahhhhh."

South star Venkatesh Daggubati termed the win "extraordinary". "Congratulations to the Indian badminton team on the extraordinary win #ThomasCup is coming home!" ALSO READ: History made! Netizens congratulate Indian badminton team for clinching first Thomas Cup troph

"RRR" director Rajamouli lauded the Indian team's efforts. "An incredible achievement by the Indian #Badminton Team! Congratulations on bringing the prestigious #ThomasCup home. @BAI_Media" he wrote.

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi said he hopes the maiden Thomas Cup win would be to badminton what the 1983 World Cup victory was to cricket in India. "Indian badminton has made history today. A first Thomas Cup victory should do what the 1983 world cup victory did to Indian cricket. Let's cheer these sportsmen who live away from the adulation and large fans. Congratulations Team India!" he tweeted.

Taapsee Pannu, who is the owner of the badminton franchise Pune 7 Aces, said: "History ! India wins Thomas cup the first time they reached finals ! Take a bow boys ! #ThomasCup @Shettychirag04 @satwiksairaj @PRANNOYHSPRI @srikidambi @lakshya_sen #Vishnu #Krishna."