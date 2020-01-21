Amitabh Bachchan pays emotional tribute to late Ritu Nanda, Shweta and Jaya are teary-eyed

Amitabh Bachchan pays emotional tribute to late Ritu Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan delievered an emotional speech at the prayer meet of late Ritu Nanda. Members of Kapoor family and Bachchan family were present at the prayer meet organised over the weekend. Ritu Nanda, daughter of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away at the age of 71 after her prolonged battle with cancer. She was mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan.

Seen in the video are Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Rishi Kapoor, Nitu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Rajiv Kapoor, Rima Jain and husband Manoj Jain, Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi, and Shweta and Nikhil Nanda’s children, Navya and Agastya.

Besides Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor also paid his tribute to his late sister with a heartfelt speech.

Shweta, Jaya Bachchan and others break down while hearing an emotional rendition of song, Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan.

A couple of days back, Shweta took to Instagram to mourn her mother-in-law's demise. "Will miss you dearly,'' she wrote alongside the picture of herself with Navya and Ritu Nanda.

Ritu Nanda's ashes were immersed in the Ganga in Haridwar after her last rites in Delhi. Nikhil Nanda, Ritu's son, performed the last rites. He was accompanied to Haridwar by his daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, son Agastya Nanda and brother-in-law Abhishek Bachchan.