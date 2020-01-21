Amitabh Bachchan pays emotional tribute to late Ritu Nanda, Shweta and Jaya are teary-eyed

Amitabh Bachchan delievered an emotional speech at the prayer meet of late Ritu Nanda. Members of Kapoor family and Bachchan family were present at the prayer meet organised over the weekend. Ritu Nanda, daughter of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away at the age of 71 after her prolonged battle with cancer. She was mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan.
Seen in the video are Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Rishi Kapoor, Nitu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Rajiv Kapoor, Rima Jain and husband Manoj Jain, Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi, and Shweta and Nikhil Nanda’s children, Navya and Agastya.
Besides Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor also paid his tribute to his late sister with a heartfelt speech.
Condolence Meet Part1: An ode to Ritu Nanda ji, the entrepreneur daughter of the legend Raj Kapoor, mother in law of Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Words are not enough to pay tribute to this dynamic lady. Heartfelt condolences to the family and prayers for the departed soul. It was overwhelming for me to sing, with moist eyes and heavy Hearts of almost everyone in the gathering, who was present while bidding a farewell to the Legend's daughter. You will always be remembered. "Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan Iske Siva Jaana Kahan"
Shweta, Jaya Bachchan and others break down while hearing an emotional rendition of song, Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan.
A couple of days back, Shweta took to Instagram to mourn her mother-in-law's demise. "Will miss you dearly,'' she wrote alongside the picture of herself with Navya and Ritu Nanda.
Ritu Nanda's ashes were immersed in the Ganga in Haridwar after her last rites in Delhi. Nikhil Nanda, Ritu's son, performed the last rites. He was accompanied to Haridwar by his daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, son Agastya Nanda and brother-in-law Abhishek Bachchan.
