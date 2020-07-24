Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares words of wisdom from COVID ward on egoism

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday refuted the reports of him testing negative for coronavirus. Ever since he has been admitted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai, his fans have been getting words of wisdom from Big B himself. Taking to his social media once again, Big B shared a picture of himself with yet another learning that read, "‘अंहकार में तीनों गए धन, वैभव और वंश। ना मानो तो देख लो, रावण, कौरव, कंस।।’" His post roughly translates to "Egoism consists of money, splendor and descent. If you do not agree then see, Ravana, Kauravas, Kansa."

Have a look at his post here:

On Thursday, several reports that claimed that Big B has undergone a second test the report of which has come negative and he is likely to be discharged soon. The reports even spoke about his other tests like blood test and city scan saying that they were normal and he might get discharged in a day or two. However, the 77-year-old star took to Twitter and wrote, ".. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!"

He also retweeted a tweet posted by a fan that reads: "That's playing with someone's privacy. Why do media play with people's emotions? Take Care Sir Ji."

.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !! https://t.co/uI2xIjMsUU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2020

He has been connecting with his fans through the medium for quite some time now. On Thursday itself, he shared yet another piece of wisdom and wrote, "मज़हब तो ये दो हथेलियाँ बताती हैं, जुड़ें तो "पूजा" खुलें तो “दुआ” कहलाती हैं..!" It means, "Our two palms describe the religion, if they are joined, it means 'Pooja', if they are open, it means 'Dua'"

On Wednesday night, Amitabh Bachchan also shared about life in general from his Covid ward. He wrote, ""ख़ामोशी की तह में छुपा लो सारी उलझनें को, शोर कभी मुश्किलों को आसान नहीं करता..!!" ~ Ef am keep your worry and difficulties in the folds of your silence .. noise never did bring an ease to your distressed difficulties."

The 77-year-old actor and his 44-year-old son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, on July 11 were admitted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital after they were diagnosed with the virus. Amitabh's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan were shifted to Nanavati last Friday, almost a week after they tested positive for COVID-19.

