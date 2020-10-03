Amitabh Bachchan shares what granddaughter Aaradhya thinks Covid is: I thought that was brilliant!

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares what granddaughter Aaradhya thinks Covid is

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan keeps his fans entertained with his quirky posts and wisdom about life and people. He is an avid social media user and likes to share every interesting thing with his fans. On Friday, the megastar shared what his granddaughter Aaradhya thinks Covid is and said that "I thought that was brilliant!" Amitabh along with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have recovered from COVID 19 in August. Big B was hospitalised at the Leelavati Hospital where he underwent his treatment and stayed in isolation.

Amitabh Bachchan said at a telethon, "Last night, my granddaughter Aaradhya was seeing KBC and said, you know, this corona might mean ‘the crown’ but actually it’s ‘karo na’, which means, ‘don’t do’. I thought that was brilliant!"

Amitabh Bachchan recently announced that he is a pledged organ donor and said he is bearing the giving of life to another. Big B shared a picture from the sets of the reality quiz-based show "Kaun Banega Crorepati 12", which he hosts. In the picture, the veteran can be seen wearing a green ribbon pinned on his suit. "The distinction of the wear of the GREEN ribbon .. I AM A PLEDGED ORGAN DONOR ! .. bearing the giving of life to another!" he wrote.

T 3675 - I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR .. I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity !!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EIxUJzkGU6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2020

On the related note, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan is among the most comfortable superstars to work with, says Priya Patil, his stylist on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Talking about Bachchan's preferences when it comes to clothing, Priya said: "The format of the show (KBC) is that it is an evening show and we have been using the three-piece suits for the last three years. He carries it well, so that remains the same. This season, I am following deep colours like black, wine, purple because Mr. Bachchan likes to keep it classy and knows how to carry it off. So, the attire is going to be consistent."

"Mr. Bachchan is one of the most comfortable superstars to work with. He is always open to trying new things. When I had introduced him to the tie idea last year, he accepted the theme and I garnered appreciation from many other people, too. This year I am using collar pins and brooches and again, he has been open about it," she added.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage