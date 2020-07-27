Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares valuable life lessons for fans from the COVID ward

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Ever since he has been admitted, Big B has been sharing valuable thoughts and opinions on life and people. Yet again, he did the same when he shared few words of wisdom on his social media along with a collage of his pictures. Big B wrote, "जीवन में चुनौतियाँ तो निश्चित हैं ; लेकिन हार जाना वैकल्पित , रुचिपूर्ण , संदिग्ध - जिसके संबंध में किसी प्रकार का अनिश्चय हो।" This translates to "Being challenged in life is inevitable, being defeated is optional."

Not just this, he even shared yet another adorable picture of himself which was embedded with kissed on top of his face. Alongside he wrote, "दुश्मन बनाने के लिए ज़रूरी नही लड़ा जाए, आप थोड़े कामयाब हो जाओ तो वो ख़ैरात में मिलेंगें." This translates to "In order to make enemies it is not essential to fight .. just be a little successful, you'll get them at a pittance .."

On Sunday, he shared a video of himself reflecting back on the book of poems and wrote, "Babuji ki kavita ke kuch pal. Woh isi tarah gaya karte the kavi sammelan mein. Hospital ke akelepan mein unki bohot yaad aati hai, aur unhi ke shabdon se apni sooni raaton ko aabad karta hoon (Some moments of my father’s poem. He used to sing just like this at gatherings of poets. I miss him dearly during my loneliness in the hospital, and I use his words to fill my empty nights)."

Previously, while writing about egoism, he said, "अंहकार में तीनों गए धन, वैभव और वंश। ना मानो तो देख लो, रावण, कौरव, कंस।।’" His post roughly translates to "Egoism consists of money, splendor and descent. If you do not agree then see, Ravana, Kauravas, Kansa."

For the unversed, BMC has now removed the poster after no new positive cases came up in the actor's house. Located in Mumbai's Bandra, Big B's house falls under BMC's West ward.

BMC removes poster declaring actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa as containment zone | via reporter Atul Singh pic.twitter.com/0PiPeROqY0 — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) July 26, 2020

The 77-year-old actor and his 44-year-old son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, on July 11 were admitted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital after they were diagnosed with the virus. Amitabh's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan were shifted to Nanavati almost a week after they tested positive for COVID-19.

