Amitabh Bachchan shares thought-provoking video asking people to show compassion amid COVID-19 lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has taken over the country. Many are fighting against the illness, some are risking their lives for the nations while some are left stranded. Amid the chaos created by the novel COVID-19 which started from China's Wuhan city, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who's been quite active these days on social media has shared a new video for his fans. Calling out for compassion towards others in the difficult times, the video has a clip of a newborn baby's growing up days. It also shows how a number of people like doctors, nurses, teachers, cook, driver, and others help him during the growing period and asks everyone to be more helpful to others rather than shunning them away.

Big B says that it is time to be more inclusive, compassionate, and benevolent. He says that in spite of shaming others, people should be more supportive towards others. Further, the Piku actor reveals that washing the hands and maintaining social distancing is the need of the hour amid the coronavirus scare. The powerful video was shared on Twitter along with a caption that read, "T 3513 - A small step towards #Humanity."

T 3513 - A small step towards #Humanity pic.twitter.com/dHu6ZE7aMd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 26, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's recent post left his fans worried as he revealed how a bat entered his house Jalsa while the family was enjoying time together on the third floor. He wrote "BREAKING NEWS !!! News of the hour .. a BAT, yes एक चमगादड़ just entered my room...3rd floor Jalsa... where we all sit and chill .. never seen before in the area, let alone a house, ... in my house ... in my room !!! और हमारा ही घर मिला उसे।! Corona तो पीछा छोड़ ही नहीं रहा ! उड़ उड़ के आ रहा है , कमबख़्त !! (The bat found our home only! Corona is not leaning us and making appearance again and again)"

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has an interesting line up of movies. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo.

