Amitabh Bachchan shares precious throwback pic with wifey Jaya Bachchan on her 73rd birthday

On Jaya Bachchan's 73rd birthday today, superstar Amitabh Bachchan dug out a precious throwback monochrome picture of the two, where they are seen laughing their hearts out. Amitabh and Jaya got married on June 3, 1973 and are one of the most iconic couples in Bollywood. Amitabh often shares pictures from the Bachchan family album. The best part of the wish was its caption. Big B mentioned that he watched son Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull' thrice and intends to watch it again for the fourth time.

For those unversed, Athe megastar lovingly calls Abhishek 'Bhaiyu.' He wrote, "'Apintment' barkarar, raha dhuadhar, teen baar dekh chuke, aaj raat chauthi baar.(Appointment was met, it was mind-blowing, have seen it thrice, tonight for the fourth time Bhaiyu )."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media handles to share an endearing birthday wish for her dearest mom Jaya Bachchan with a beautiful throwback picture of the senior actress. The 'Guru' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome photo that truly captured Jaya's beauty, with her exclusive signature at the bottom that read 'Jaya Bhaduri'.

Along with the picture, Abhishek penned an awwdorable birthday wish for his dotting mother that read, "Happy birthday माँ (maa)। Love you."

Recalling Jaya's love story with superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the duo first saw each other at Pune Film Institute in 1970. Then two started working together for Hrishikesh Mukherjee's film Guddi. On the sets of Ek Nazar, their love deepened. Last year, on his 47th wedding anniversary, Amitabh took to Instagram to share pictures and details from his wedding day.

He wrote, "47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973..!! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with? When I told him who, he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed ..!!"

