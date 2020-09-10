Amitabh Bachchan shares pictures from Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 sets, says 'work continues as must it should'

Image Source : TWITTER/SRBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares pictures from Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 sets

Soon after recovering from COVID19, actor Amitabh Bachchan began shooting for his quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. He has been sharing pictures from the sets regularly, keeping fans updated about his work and life. On Wednesday, the megastar shared pictures from hosting the TV show and revealed about the precautions the crew has been taking while shooting. Earlier, it was reported that two crew members of KBC 12 had tested COVID19 positive. After this, fans were worried about Big B's health.

Taking to Twitter, Big B wrote, "be safe .. be in precaution .. at work and in caution." On Instagram, Amitabh bachchan wrote, "be safe .. be in precaution .. work continues as must it should"

T 3653 - आदर आदाब अभिनंदन आभार ... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C1SqCYiezY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 8, 2020

T 3564 - be safe .. be in precaution .. at work and in caution .. pic.twitter.com/KkfBXnxdfA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 9, 2020

Further taking to his blog, he wrote, "The many concerns that pour out on the health and to take care are taken with love and concern .. it is understood how you wish all to be well .. the precautions on set are there for all to see .. and work continues .. that cannot stop .. it rumbles along .. see .. see the care and caution"

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan shared his experience of getting back to work that said that it is what he is in the industry for, adding that it is time to come out of isolation of the dread. "The notice of extreme discipline in the execution of work is astonishing ... as I said last night the ‘fear' of the possibility pushes all into one large cubicle where the uncertainty of the outcome is unknown ... BUT … when ever did life not have uncertainty," Big B wrote on his blog.

"Get down to addressing the Ef ... with what seems to be the hidden agenda in the minds of many Ef .. why ... why are you working when there is so much un safety at stake ... look .. I shall have to work .. it's what I am here for .. don't tell me, you don't need to , because you are not me .. that would be too presumptuous," he added.

Big B continued: "The body and mind have lived long enough in the isolation of the dread ... now let it be free ... in deed the medicals state that being out in the open is good ... fresh air .. breathe in breathe out instead of breathing the same contaminated indoor air throughout .. problem is that the rains prevent the outdoors in this part of the world ... but on every opportunity it's the outdoors."

T 3639 - The work routine beginneth .. as does the prep for KBC 12 .. safety , care and precautions all in place .. the World has become a different place .. विश्व एक साथ बदल गया है ! pic.twitter.com/lMkLYcVNsc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 26, 2020

The superstar also took to his blog earlier to share what disturbs him the most about COVID19. He wrote, "Sundays filled with the joy of the evenings of well wishers", which have turned into "Sundays of expectation and wonder.. of explanation of the address in the previous post.. of not going anywhere. Of merely playing with the punching squares and the oblong remotes .. Even they have been sanitised into oblivion .. procedures and repeats of the same have taken their toll .. questioning at times does create repercussions .. not of any seriousness, but ‘cussions' all the same"

