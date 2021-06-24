Amitabh Bachchan shares pics from before and after shoot, excited fans ask what is he shooting for

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan

As COVID restrictions relaxed over the country, Bollywood actors have returned to work. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has also stepped out of his house to complete work commitments. Taking to Twitter the superstar on Thursday informed with rhyme and relish that he left for work early in the morning at 7am, wrapped up the shoot and returned home. Big B posted two pictures on Twitter with the words. One features him going for the shoot while in the other, he is seen stepping back inside his home. However, he did not share details about the project he ventured out for.

"T 3945 -- 7 baje nikle kaam pe; shooting hogayi poori toh vaapas apne dhaam pe (left for work at 7 in the morning; shoot over, back home)," he wrote in Hindi, with pictures of him before and after the shoot.

In the first pic, he is seen wearing a bandana on his head and a breathing mask covering his face as he sits inside a car. While in the second one, he is seen walking back after completing the shoot. Excited to know more about his projects, several fans rushed to the comment box asking him what is he shooting for. Several others wished him good luck and health.

Meanwhile, Big B has several high-profile films lined up over the next months. His upcoming slate of work includes a string of films from varied genres. He has Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi film "Brahmastra" with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty starrer "Chehre" for release.

Apart from these he also has, "Jhund", "MayDay", "Goodbye" and a remake of the Hollywood film "The Intern" coming up besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

