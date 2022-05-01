Amitabh Bachchan shares pic with 'Uunchai' co-stars Anupam Kher & Boman Irani: 'Ye umar ka tarkaja hai'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a candid picture with 'Uunchai' co-stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani on Sunday. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Sholay' actor shared a new still from the sets of 'Uunchai'. Amitabh can be seen wearing a tracksuit while Anupam Kher sported a yellow sweater and trousers and Boman Irani opted for a casual outfit. Along with the post, he wrote, "Ye umar ka tarkaja hai, hairatgej najara hai."

As soon as he shared the post, fans showered love on the trio by dropping heart emoticons in the comment section. ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani & Neena Gupta wrap Uunchai with happy dance

Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher announce the wrap of Uunchai

Recently, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya finished shooting the movie. Anupam Kher shared a video message in which the cast and crew including Amitabh, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and others could be seen standing together on the last day of their shoot. He bid an emotional adieu to his team, penning a heartfelt note. "It is a WRAP. THANK YOU #SoorajBarjatya for your love, warmth, brilliance and compassion during the shooting of #Uunchai! This little jump action we all did was Soorajji's signature step when we did a good shot. We all did it for him as a tribute to his noble and humble royal direction during #Uunchai . This little skip is our little way of saying we love you. @uunchaithemovie #BestExperience #4thFilmWithSooraj," he wrote.

Big B too expressed his gratitude. "The morning Chapel at assembly in Sherwood .. and the Head Prefect of the School read a portion of the Bible and after .. said .. 'and here endeth the lesson' ..the film UUNCHAI is over and the last works ended today .. farewell speeches emotions gratitude cheers and .. 'till we meet again," he wrote. Amitabh Bachchan and UNICEF come together to spread awareness about vaccination. Watch

For the unversed, 'Uunchai' is a movie that is based on friendship. It also stars Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles and has been shot in locations including Lucknow and Nepal.

(With ANI inputs)