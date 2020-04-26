Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan shares 'news of the hour', a bat enters his home Jalsa amid lockdown

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a 'Breaking News' with his fans on Saturday Night. The actor, who is known to entertain his fans with his witty posts on social media, revealed that a bat entered his house Jalsa while the family was enjoying time together on the third floor. He called it the 'news of the hour' and mentioned that he hasn't seen it in the area before. Soon after he shared the post, his fans and other celebrities were worried about him and asked him to stay safe.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "BREAKING NEWS !!! News of the hour .. a BAT, yes एक चमगादड़ just entered my room...3rd floor Jalsa... where we all sit and chill .. never seen before in the area, let alone a house, ... in my house ... in my room !!! और हमारा ही घर मिला उसे।! Corona तो पीछा छोड़ ही नहीं रहा ! उड़ उड़ के आ रहा है , कमबख़्त !! (The bat found our home only! Corona is not leaning us and making appearance again and again)"

For the unversed, it is said the coronavirus originated from a bat in the Wuhan city of China and later spread in the entire world. More than 2.89 million have been infected by COVID-19 in the world with 202K deaths. On the other hand, 816K people have also recovered from this deadly infection. The government has made it compulsory for everyone to wear masks and gloves before stepping out of the house.

Coming back to Amitabh Bachchan, the actor has been actively urging fans to stay indoors and follow the lockdown rules. These days, he has been taking fans down the memory lane with his throwback posts on social media. A couple of days ago, Big B shared an old photo from the premiere of his popular film Sholay and left fans nostalgic.

He wrote, "At the Premiere of SHOLAY .. 15th August 1975, at the Minerva .. Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow tied moi .. how pretty Jaya looks .. This was the 35 mm print at the Premiere .. the 70mm Stereo sound print , first time in India was stuck in Customs.. but after the Premiere got over by midnight, we got news that the 70mm print was out of Customs .. we told Ramesh ji to get it to the Minerva .. it came .. the first Indian film on 70mm Stereo .. and I sat on the floor of the Balcony with Vinod Khanna and finished seeing this amazing result till 3 in the morning"

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has an interesting line up of movies. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo.

