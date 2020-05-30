Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares life lesson through monochromatic then and now photo

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been super active on his social media handles ever since the beginning of coronavirus lockdown in the country. Yet again, he did the same by sharing a monochromatic photo of himself, in the caption of which he can be seen contemplating the past and the present. The collage was posted on Twitter and featured a photo of a younger Amitabh along with the one from the present sitting together and looking at each other. Along with the post, the 77-year-old actor wrote, "T 3546 - 'do din ka ye mela hai .. do din ka .. do din ka ye mela hai .. do din ka ..aana hai jaana hai .. jeevan chalte jaana hai ' (which means Life is short, people come and go, and life goes on)."

Meanwhile, on Instagram, he shared another collage and wrote, "‘दुआएँ मिल जाये सब की, बस यही काफी है, ‘दवाएँ तो कीमत अदा करने पर मिल ही जाती हैं ,’ मशहूर होने का शौक़ नहीं मुझे ; आप मुझे पहचानते हैं बस इतना काफ़ी है (that translates to 'Prayers are available to all, that's enough,' medicines are available only after paying the price, 'I am not fond of being famous; You recognize me that's enough)."

Check out his posts here:

Another post on the photo-sharing application showed a wildlife photographer trying to get the right angle for a perfect photo, while a leopard very quietly sits by his side and look into the lens. The caption of the post attracted the netizens most as it reads, "सुनो भैया !! भाभी का photo अच्छा आना चाहिए .. !!"

Meanwhile, the 'Don' actor was in news for arranging more than 10 buses to Uttar Pradesh to send migrant workers home. The buses left from Haji Ali Dargah, Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan helps send migrant workers home in UP (In Pics)

On the work front, he will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, Big B will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulaabo Sitaabo directed by Shoojit Sircar which will release on Amazon Prime on June 12.

Watch Gulabo Sitabo trailer here:

