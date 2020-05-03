Amitabh Bachchan shares hilarious clip from film Amar Akbar Anthony, encourages fans to stay happy

Image Source : TWITTER Time to be positive: Amitabh Bachchan encourages fans to stay happy

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been actively encouraging fans to stay positive and spread happiness during these testing times. The actor on World Laughter Day today, took to social media share a quote and spread the message of positivity. The actor's post read, "Yesterday I wore something from 5 years ago and it actually fit!! So proud of myself. It was a scarf. But still. Let's be positive here." He captioned the post saying, "Time to be positive and happy (smiling face)."

Last week has been a devastating one of all the fans all we lost two gems of Indian cinema- Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Big B's post comes as a message to live a life full of positivity and not stress about little things. Big B also tweeted a video of the scene from his film Amar Akbar Anthony and wrote, "Here is the video .. the time to be positive .. time to bring the smile back .. time for the adage ‘the show must go on’ !!!"

T 3520 - 'Van Gogh’s final words were: this sadness will last forever. la tristesse durera toujours ..’ (cont) https://t.co/dJ0OtLrTEF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 3, 2020

T 3520 - Here is the video .. the time to be positive .. time to bring the 😁 back .. time for the adage ‘the show must go on’ !!!



Part 2 of 2 pic.twitter.com/vNWTChHxaz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 3, 2020

On Saturday, the megastar also shared a heartfelt post for Irrfan and Rishi by sharing photos with them. He wrote, "The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..? The younger more tragic..Why the loss of the young seems more tragic than that of the older .. Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. unrealised possibilities"

Meanwhile, popular quiz based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati has opened registrations for the show. Big B through a video announced on Saturday and the latest edition of KBC12 bis all set take in registrations. He wrote, "Ji .. its coming back to you again soon." In the video, the superstar says, "nukkad ki chai ko, chai par hone wali ‘Hello-Hi’ ko, sarkon ke saath yaari ko, triple seat sawaari ko, office wali chaakri ko, aadhi raat ki tafri ko, shopping mall ke pyar.... lekin ek cheez hai jisse break nahin lag sakta, sapnon ko" Check out-

ji .. its coming back to you again soon https://t.co/rCQn2kFsOK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

The actor shot for the KBC12 promo at his home during the lockdown. According to a report in IANS, the new season of the popular quiz show is also set to go digital with the entire selection process. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari remotely directed the registration promo featuring Amitabh, where the actor invites KBC aspirants.

