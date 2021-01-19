Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares cute throwback pic with Hrithik Roshan from 'mere paas aao' rehearsals

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan often treats his fans and followers with various throwback pictures. His Instagram account gives a glimpse into the black and white era. On Tuesday, Amitabh took to his Instagram and yet again shared an old memory. He shared a cute picture with actor Hrithik Roshan. The photo was clicked during the shoot of Mr Natwarlal and the film wherein Big B did the first playback singing in Mere paas aao song.

He captioned the picture, ".. the first song I sang for film .. 'mere paas aao ..' for Mr Natwarlal .. music rehearsal with Rajesh Roshan , Music Director .. AND .. all this being overseen by one 'palti maar ke' little one sitting on the bench ... a certain HRITHIK ROSHAN"

In the shared photo, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen rehearsing the lyrics of the song. Music director Rajesh Roshan, who happens to be Hrithik's uncle is also present. Meanwhile, Hrithik who was a little kid seems to be enjoying Big B's singing and looks completely engrossed.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan have worked in various movies together like Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya.

Amitabh Bachchan had shared a lot of throwback pictures of his childhood days, his family etc in the past. Take a sneak peek:

He shared a collage from his childhood days and joked about how the only thing that had changed was the number of years.He captioned the picture, "Topi ka style same .. just add 78 years, some eye wear, and lots of undeclared hair .. and .. whoooom !!!.. 1942 to 2020 .."

On his mother's death anniversary in December, he had shared a picture with his brother and her and had written,"That very special day when you simply had to get photographed .. Ma , younger brother and moi .. you wanted to show off your very first bush shirt."

He also shared a pucture when he had a near-fatal accident during the shoot of his film Coolie in 1982. He had written, "the picture and caption from a fan announces the 45 million I have reached on Twitter, but the picture says a lot more .. It’s the moment I came home after surviving from death after my ‘Coolie’ accident ..It’s the first time ever I saw my Father break down ..A very concerned Abhishek on the side looks on .."