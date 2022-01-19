Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares cool pic, Sourav Ganguly calls him 'boss'

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently got back to work, shared an uber-cool picture of himself on Wednesday. Wearing an all-blue outfit with the word 'fog' on his sweatshirt, he penned the caption, "... yup .. you're damn right .. no fog in the city .. MUMBAI is in the bright .. just brighten us all to be devoid of the void of this COVOID .. err .. you know what I mean."

The post was flooded with likes and comments. "The boss is out ...age is just a number for him," former India skipper Sourav Ganguly wrote. To this, Big B replied, "got to get going .. idle for too long."

Have a look:

Big B who is quite active on his social media handle keeps on sharing pictures and videos for his fans. He recently penned down a heartfelt message for his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his 19th death anniversary.

"And the midnight has passed by to the day of the next .. and the remembrance of Babuji .. his 'punya tithi ' .. punny tithi .. on the virtuous moment .. of the completion of his exceptional life ..and we have not even touched a hair of his contribution to the world of literature .. nor has there been attempt to do so .. but there are some who value and exhibit their desires .. like the City of Wroclaw in Poland, where his miniature statue adorns the street," he wrote.

On the work front, Big B will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in 'Goodbye'. He is a part of 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and also has 'Runway 34', 'Jhund' and 'The Intern' remake in his kitty.