Wednesday, March 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Amitabh Bachchan shares beautiful video of 5 planets in straight line; internet is amazed

Amitabh Bachchan shares beautiful video of 5 planets in straight line; internet is amazed

Amitabh Bachchan's post on the 5 planets' alignment quickly garnered millions of views and likes, with many celebrities and fans expressing their amazement at the stunning sight.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 29, 2023 11:03 IST
Amitabh Bachchan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRBACHCHAN Big B shared a video on his Instagram in which 5 planets are aligned in a straight line

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared a rare video of 5 planets aligned in a straight line on his Instagram. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus are all in a straight line in the video. The video has baffled many internet users. Sharing the video on his Instagram, he wrote, “What A Beautiful Sight...! 5 Planets Aligned Together Today... Beautiful And Rare... Hope You Witnessed It too.” 

The Instagram video has garnered more than 2.2 million views, 15,000 likes, and countless comments since it was posted. A social media commented, "I have also observed... there is no such excellent phone as yours." "My phone doesn't zoom well sir," A second person wrote. "Samsung S23 Ultra ka ad nahi hai na sir?" a third user wrote. “The hands of Bachchan Sahab are very lengthy”, a fourth user commented. Inspired by Amitabh Bachchan, several users posted videos of the “planetary parade" of Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, Mars and the Moon.

Amitabh Bachchan Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, megastar Big B is recovering from injury; he has resumed his work and recently treated his fans outside Jalsa. It was earlier in March when Big B sustained an injury on the sets of “Projet K’, which he was shooting in Hyderabad. He broke his rib cartilage. 

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot in two languages i.e Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Deepika Padukone and Prabhas will be seen playing pivotal roles in the same. Apart from that, Big B will also be seen in Rishu Dasgupta’s courtroom drama ‘Section 84’.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan returns for fan meet-and-greet session with injured hand draped in 'homemade sling'

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan gifts his famous Shahenshah jacket to Saudi fan

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News