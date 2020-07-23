Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares beautiful post showing how hands play significant role in describing religion

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in an isolation ward at Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai after testing COVID19 positive, but he has been keeping in contact with his fans who are praying for his speedy recovery day and night. The actor has been continuously sharing his words of wisdom through social media posts. On Thursday, Big B shared a couple of pictures of himself and wrote, "मज़हब तो ये दो हथेलियाँ बताती हैं, जुड़ें तो "पूजा" खुलें तो “दुआ” कहलाती हैं..!" It means, "Our two palms describe the religion, if they are joined, it means 'Pooja', if they are open, it means 'Dua'"

On Wednesday night, Amitabh Bachchan also shared about life in general from his Covid ward. He wrote, ""ख़ामोशी की तह में छुपा लो सारी उलझनें को, शोर कभी मुश्किलों को आसान नहीं करता..!!" ~ Ef am keep your worry and difficulties in the folds of your silence .. noise never did bring an ease to your distressed difficulties."

Not just his social media, the superstar is connected with his fans through his blog as well. Big B has been writing his blog daily for over 12 years and he hasn't let even COVID19 stop him from expressing his views in the blog. He wrote, "In the condition of the solace in the room of cure .. the restlessness keeps in the search for reaction .. for a connect .. for something to respond to .. to do .. to do just more than what the condition dictates .."

"At times you find it .. at times you stare at barren walls and with empty thoughts .. and you pray that they be filled with the life of existence .. of reaction and company .. All of you push your prayers and concern each hour I know .. and I have only folded hands .."

On a related note, along with Big B, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya are also admitted to Nanavati Hospital after testing COVID19 positive. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were earlier diagnosed with no symptoms but soon complained of sore throat and fever and were rushed to the hospital. On the other hand, wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan and her kids -- Navya and Agastya-- have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Earlier taking to Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan informed fans about the family's health and wrote, "Yesterday, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

Later he tweeted, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers" His another tweet read, "My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!"

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

