Amitabh Bachchan & Shah Rukh Khan coming together for Don 3? Big B's cryptic post with SRK intrigues fans

Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday night dug out some good old memories while the internet was roaring with netizens cries demanding Farhan Akhtar to share an update on Don 3. Big B shared a priceless picture with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in which he could be seen giving an autograph on the film Don's poster as SRK looks at him. A picture that might have been just a throwback photo created a buzz on social media platforms as fans started connecting dots and speculated that Amitabh Bachchan spilled some beans on the upcoming sequel to Don 2. Megastar's cryptic post added fuel to the fire. He captioned the picture, "…. and … errr … continuing in the same vein .. DON."

In no time, his post garnered reactions from the fans. His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also liked his post. One of the fans wrote, "congratulations to you sir." Another said, "Two super legends in one frame WOW."

But it seems like Big B continued his yesterday's throwback series as Don turned 44 and it's no hint towards Don 3. Yesterday Amitabh Bachchan shared a rare picture of the 'mile-long' queues before movie theatres after his action-thriller 'Don' hit the theatres, back in 1978.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh captioned, "Advance booking of my film DON... And they said... that the queues were a mile long... released in 1978... 44 years! AND these were also released the same year: DON, Kasme Vaade, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugandh... 5 Blockbusters in one year! some of them ran for more than 50 weeks... Oh, those were the days!"

For the unversed, the hashtag Don 3 was one of the trending hashtags on Twitter as they demanded an update from director Farhan Akahtar about Don 3. From pleading to trolling, netizens did it all. Check out their reactions below:

Dating back 44 years, 'Don' was one of Amitabh's most notable films. The plot follows the story of a wanted criminal on the run who succumbs to his wounds in a police chase. However, in a twist of fate, another man named Vijay who looks like a doppelganger of the criminal replaces him, trying to find the details of his illicit deeds. After the 1978 film, 'Don' has been a part of three remakes, titled 'Don', 'Don 2', and 'Don: The Chase Ends', all of them featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

