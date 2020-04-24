Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan sends heartfelt greetings on Ramadan 2020 with throwback film's photo

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been actively entertaining the viewers through his quirky posts on social media. After leaving the fans excited about guessing the name of the movie in his last post, the superstar took to Instagram to wish his fans on Ramadan. The holy month of Ramzan has begun and the Muslim community all around the world with observe waterless fast from sunrise to sunset for one month and then, will celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr. Sharing an old photo from one of his films, Big B wrote, "Ramadan Mubarak .. peace and love on this auspicious occasion"

On Thursday, Big B took to Instagram to challenge his fans to guess the name of his film by a picture he posted on social media. Fans were quick to flood his post with movie names. Daughter Shweta Bachchan also commented on the post and wrote 'Yaarana.' Actors like Mouni Roy, Kapil Sharma, Maniesh Paul and others also wrote their options and said that the image indicates Big B's film Yaarana.

On a related note, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in a short film called Family on coronavirus lockdown. The film earned huge applause from the fans and film fraternity. It also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood. They were joined by Rajinikanth from Tamil cinema, Mohanlal and Mammootty from Malayalam cinema, Chiranjeevi from Telugu cinema, Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada cinema, Prosenjit Chatterjee from Bengali cinema and Sonalee Kulkarni from Marathi cinema.

T 3493 - When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of .. there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort !



WE ARE ONE and WE SHALL OVERCOME ! Jai Hind ! https://t.co/WoquwkSyqT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2020

On the Bollywood front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, Big B will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulaabo Sitaabo.

