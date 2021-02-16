Image Source : IG/AAKANKSHASINGH30, AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan sends handwritten letter to his Mayday co-star Aakanksha Singh

Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan never fails to inspire and motivate young talents. He is often seeing sending handwritten letters and heartwarming wishes to actors for their skills and hard work. Recently, the one actress who got lucky is Amitabh Bachchan's Mayday co-star Aakanksha Singh. The actress took to her Instagram snd expressed her gratitude. Sharing a photo of the letter, she wrote, "Ye sach hua Sapna Kuch alag sa hai. When you are clueless about a parcel, but gets a notification, you call up the courier guy to ask "Kya hai or kahan se aa rha h" And he responds "Amitabh Bachchan bungalow Juhu."

"I am blessed to get this beautiful handwritten letter from you Amitabh Bachchan sir. It’s like a dream. Thank you for being the sweetest and humblest. Can’t ask for more. To see you act and to be in the same frame with you is the stuff that fairytales are made of. I wish and pray to god for many such opportunities with you as I also believe ye to sirf trailer hai. Picture to abhi baaki hai. us Baaki picture ke liye - hausla dene ke liye thank you Yours Tutufrooti #mayday #amitabhbachchan #aakankshasingh #blessed #gratitudepost #touchwood" her caption read.

Aakanksha Singh will be playing the role of Ajay Devgn's on-screen wife in the upcoming film MayDay. Mayday also stars Rakul Preet Singh. Earlier, in an interview, Aakanksha had said, "It's like a dream come true to be a part of such a big and much-awaited film. I am so excited to share the screen with Ajay sir and Amitabh sir and the icing on the cake is Ajay sir is directing the film. It's actually happening! It's an important role and I am lucky that the first muhurat shot of the film had me in it."

The actress has also worked in television shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and starred in a couple of South films, including the hit Kannada film Pailwaan starring Sudeep.