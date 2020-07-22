Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan says 'keep worry and difficulties in folds of your silence' from Covid ward

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, who is hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, has shared about life in general from his Covid ward.at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. Big B took to Instagram shared a photo and wrote, "“ख़ामोशी की तह में छुपा लो सारी उलझनें को, शोर कभी मुश्किलों को आसान नहीं करता..!!" ~ Ef am keep your worry and difficulties in the folds of your silence .. noise never did bring an ease to your distressed difficulties."

Meanwhile, he talked about his health on his blog and wrote: "In the condition of the solace in the room of cure .. the restlessness keeps in the search for reaction .. for a connect .. for something to respond to .. to do .. to do just more than what the condition dictates .."

"At times you find it .. at times you stare at barren walls and with empty thoughts .. and you pray that they be filled with the life of existence .. of reaction and company .. All of you push your prayers and concern each hour I know .. and I have only folded hands .."

Recently, he shared a video on social media that shows students of Wroclaw University, Poland, paying a tribute to his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Big B shared the video on Instagram, where student from the university recite a few lines from his father's renowned poem "Madhushala".

Alongside the clip, Big B wrote: "Last year the Mayor of Wroclaw declared me as the Ambassador of the City of Wroclaw, in Poland... Today they organised a recitation of my Babuji's Madhushala by the University students on the roof of the University building.

