Amitabh Bachchan’s question about Sanjana Sanghi in Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 leaves the actress thrilled

Sanjana Sanghi’s excitement knew no bounds when Big B mentioned her on his show Kaun Banega Crore Pati. Yes, Sanjana took to her social media to share a long and emotional post about Amitabh Bachchan after he asked a question about her on his famous game show KBC 12.

The actress uploaded the video from the episode where the megastar is seen asking “Which actress made her debut, in a leading role, in the film that featured this song?” After the question, an audio clip was played of Sanjana’s film Dil Bechara. As soon as the song played, the contestant on the hot seat smiled and chose the correct answer and said “Sanjana Sanghi.”

While posting the video of the moment, Sanjana wrote, “TALA LAGA DIYA JAYE! My entire childhood, every single weekday night was dedicated to family viewing of our indomitable legend @amitabhbachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati. The unrealistic dreamer in me had gone far enough to imagine myself being in the hot seat, trying to be my nerdy best and answer the General Knowledge questions. But to be kicking off a new KBC season with this question? #KaunBanegaCrorepati #DreamOn.”

Sanjana Sanghi was last seen in Dil Bechara which marked as the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput. She recently penned down a heartfelt post for her late co-star after their film completed 2 months.

Along with the video which comprised the stills and clips from the scenes of the film, Sanjana wrote,

"#2MonthsOfDilBechara. 2 months since you all made our labour of love yours forever. 2 months since you endowed upon us a lifetime of endless love. 2 months of Manny, Kizie and our world of Dil Bechara. Thank you for letting art touch you, heal you, and elate you. It's what it was meant to do. #ThinkingOfYou #Sushant #InLovingMemory."

