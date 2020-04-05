Image Source : INSTA/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan's powerful message to fans: 'Shut the door, don't allow coronavirus to come in'

With the entire country under lockdown for 21 days, people have been taking to social media to share updates and connecting with their loved ones digitally. Apart from raising awareness about the novel coronavirus, Bollywood celebs have also been sharing glimpses from their daily life and motivating people to stay indoors.

Bollywood's stalwart Amitabh Bachchan, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media has been quite active during the lockdown period and has been sharing some really unmissable posts over the past few days. Today was no different as the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood shared a powerful message urging fans to stay safe amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Taking to Instagram Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "YOU !! yes YOU ! आप ही से बात कर रहा हूँ मैं ! सुनो मेरी बात !! LISTEN TO ME ! इस CORONA बीमारी को समझो ! घर में रहो ! बाहर मत निकलो ! हाथ जोड़ रहा हूँ मैं !ये virus अपना घर ढूँड रहा है , और वो घर उसे इंसानों के अंदर मिलता है ! अपने घर का दरवाज़ा बंद कर दो । घुसने ना पाए । LISTEN and understand this Corona Virus .. it is looking for a home .. and its home is the human body .. SO .. SHUT THAT DOOR ! DON'T ALLOW HIM TO COME IN !!".

Not only Big B but all celebrities across the globe have been raising awareness about the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Not only that but celebs are also suggesting people to try new things while at home so that they don't get bored.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Big B has been quite busy with his upcoming film 'Brahmastra' which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Apart from this, he also has ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ ‘Chehre’ and ‘Jhund’ in his kitty.

