Amitabh Bachchan's first film with Jaya Bachchan 'Bansi aur Birju' clocks 49 years

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most popular actors not just in Bollywood but also on social media. The actor who is quite active on various platforms treats fans now and then with throwback pictures from the shooting of his various films. Yet again he has done the same and left his followers impressed. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 78-year-old star shared a throwback picture from his film 'Bansi aur Birju' on the occasion of the film turning 49 years old on September 1. The film happens to be Big B and wife Jaya Bachchan's first project together.

In the black and white image which was shared on the photo-sharing application, the two actors can be seen hugging each other. Alongside he wrote in the caption, "… our first film together .. ‘Bansi aur Birju ‘ .. released Sept 1, 1970 .. that’s 49 years ago !!!"

Have a look at the same here:

Speaking about the movie, it released in the year 1972 and was directed by Prakash Verma. The film revolved around the story of Bansi and Birju who get married in their village. But the drama unfolds when the villagers find out that Bansi is a prostitute.

Meanwhile, Sr Bachchan has been entertaining audiences with his hosting prowress in the popular quiz-reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The show recently featured cricket legends Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag as the special guests. During the show, Sourav Ganguly requested Amitabh to switch roles and sit on the hotseat and answer some of the questions. During the question-answer round based on pictures and while doing so they shared fun and interesting anecdotes making the segment interactive.

On the work front, Big B was last seen in the film Chehre co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is produced by Anand Pandit and directed by Rumy Jaffry.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, the actor has films like 'Brahmastra' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, sports drama 'Jhund,' 'Mayday,' and 'Intern' co-starring Deepika Padukone in his kitty.