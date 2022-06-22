Amitabh Bachchan rocks 'Nach Punjabaan' hook step in latest Insta pic, fans say 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo sir'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and loves to treat his fans with fun photos and videos of himself. The megastar on Wednesday took to his Instagram and dropped a cute picture of himself, enacting the hook-step of the 'Nach Punjabaan' song from the movie 'Jug Juug Jeeyo'. "Nach panjaban nach panjabnan nach panjaban nach," he captioned the post. In the picture, Big B was seen sporting a violet-coloured tracksuit and wore a black headband along with wristbands of the same colour looking dapper.

His smile evidently shows how much the actor is enjoying his dancing session. Take a look

Soon, after the post, his fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section and showered loved on him. A user wrote, Jug Jug Jiyo Amit ji." Another said, "Most beautiful great top actor My heart favorite Amitabh Bachchan." A third comment read, "Dancing like a boss."

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan & Shah Rukh Khan coming together for Don 3? Big B's cryptic post with SRK intrigues fans

About Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Helmed by Raj Mehta, film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' comprise an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Host Maniesh Paul will also be starring in the film with YouTuber and influencer Prajakta Koli making her Bollywood debut with this film. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is set to hit the theatres on June 24.

Amitabh Bachchan's Upcoming Films

The 79-year-old will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's epic fantasy drama 'Brahmastra', alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt which is to hit the screens on September 9. Apart from that, Big B has also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project 'Uunchai' starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. ALSO READ: Big B on 'Project K': Shooting in two languages 'exciting but monitors apprehension'

Further, speculations are on the rise after Amitabh shared a cryptic throwback picture on Instagram with superstar Shah Rukh Khan where the megastar can be seen signing up the vintage poster of his action thriller film 'Don', while Shah Rukh Khan gives him a look. However, an official announcement of 'Don 3' is still awaited.

(With ANI inputs)