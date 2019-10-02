Amitabh Bachchan reveals secret behind his surname, says it 'does not belong to any religion'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan reveals secret behind his surname

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he does not belong to any religion. On the Gandhi Jayanti special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, host Big B will be seen sharing an anecdote with sociologist Bindeshwar Pathak. He said: "My surname ‘Bachchan' does not belong to any religion as my father was against it. My surname was Srivastava but we never believed in it. I feel proud saying that I'm the first person to hold this family name.

"When I was taking admission to Kindergarten, my father was asked my surname and then he decided that my surname would be ‘Bachchan'. When Census employees come to my place, they ask me about my religion and I always answer that I belong to no religion, I'm Indian."

Big B also spoke about his family tradition of starting Holi festival by putting colour on the feet of a person who is highly respected and elderly. "I have no shame in saying that my father respected the people around him. It was our tradition that a person during Holi puts colour on the feet of the eldest and highly respected man. My father Harivansh Rai Bachchan used to put colours on legs of the person who cleaned toilets before starting his celebration," he added.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has an interesting line up of film to entertain his fans. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana and also has Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre. His film with Chiranjeevi titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has hit the screens on October 2.

