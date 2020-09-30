Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan reveals he's a pledged organ donor, gears up for KBC 12 shoot

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday revealed that he has pledged to donate his organs. The 77-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself from the sets of his popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati,' where he is seen sporting a green coloured ribbon on his suit. The veteran actor who is quite active on social media when on to explain the significance of the "green ribbon" in the caption and said that he is a "pledged organ donor."

"The distinction of the wear of the GREEN ribbon ..I AM A PLEDGED ORGAN DONOR! .. bearing the giving of life to another," he wrote in the caption. The picture sees the 'Amar Akbar Anthony' actor with a bright smile on his face. Fans of the superstar flooded the picture with scores of comments lauding his pledge to donate his organs.

T 3675 - I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR .. I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity !!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EIxUJzkGU6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2020

He shared few other photos and wrote, "T 3674/5 - ... in fulfilment of ancestors .. in the remembrance of them that lived in time , to give us this today .. honour for them done .. may their blessings be with us ever .. NO .. the deed be not ever disclosed .. they that know , shall ever know .."

He also shared a picture of himself wearing a mask gearing up for the shoot of KBC episode and wrote, "चले हम भैया , काम पे ,पहने Pangolin mask ,

पंद्रह घंटे , काम है करना ,यही है अपना task !!"

The new season of KBC 12 began from September 28. The shooting has been taking place keeping all the security precations in mind.

The megastar along with his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya tested positive for Covid-19 in July.

-With ANI inputs

