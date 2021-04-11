Image Source : TWITTER/SRBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan reveals films like Anand, Namak Haram, Chupke Chupke and others were shot at Jalsa

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday took to his Twitter to share a page from his memory book as his film Chupke Chuple clocked 46 years. The film released in 1975 on April 11. Big B took to Twitter to reveal that it was shot at his now home Jalsa. Sharing a few pictures with wife Jaya Bachchan and Hrishikesh Mukerjee, Big B tweeted that many of his films including Anand, Satte Pe Satta and others were shot at Jalsa which producer NC Sippy's house then.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "'Chupke Chupke ',with Hrishi Da, closing in to 46 years today .. that house that you see in the pic with Jaya .. is now Jalsa my home, bought & rebuilt .. many films shot there - Anand, Namak Haram, Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta it was Producer NC Sippy's house , then.."

Further giving details about the history of his house Jalsa, Big B wrote in his blog, "the great Hrishikesh Mukerjee .. and the most number of films that I did with him .. perhaps now Ramu - Ram Gopal Varma has overtaken him - and this from “chupke chupke’ .. this house that you see in the picture with Jaya is now Jalsa .. it was the home of Producer NC Sippy .. was bought by us then sold , bought again rebuilt and became Jalsa .. renamed after it was first called Mansa .. Mansa the Mother of this generational family of the Father .. the originator of this legacy of Bachchan .. not the Mother but perhaps the great great grandmother.. tradition must be given respect dignity and honour"

He added, "Mansa .. changed to be named Jalsa .. and the lawn behind Jalsa , a small lawn , acquired later, has been named Mansa .. many important films were shot inside these premises .. Anand , Namak Haram, Chupke Chupke , Guddi , Satte pe Satta and several others .... reflections .. that is all that shall be left behind."

Last week, Amitabh Bachchan announced that he will be a part of Deepika Padukone starrer The Intern. The superstar will be taking the place of Rishi Kapoor who was earlier supposed to play the role. Announcing the same, he tweeted, "One more time .. Indian Adaptation of #TheIntern. Looking forward to working with @iAmitRSharma @deepikapadukone."

The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit of the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. Big B and Deepika have shared screen space in the films "Piku" and "Aarakshan" earlier. The bright yellow poster of their new film presents the two stars in silhouette form, walking towards each other.

Apart from The Intern, Big B, who was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', has an impressive line-up of films in the pipeline including Rumi Jaffery-directed 'Chehre', Ayan Mukerji's superhero movie 'Brahmastra', and Nagraj Manjule's sports film 'Jhund'.