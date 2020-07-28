Amitabh Bachchan reveals Aaradhya assured him that 'you’ll be home soon,' addresses trolls

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AARADHYABACHCHANOFFICIAL Amitabh Bachchan reveals Aaradhya assured him that 'you’ll be home soon'

More than two weeks after testing positive for COVID19, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan finally tested negative and returned home after undergoing treatment. The duo was admitted to Nanavati Hospital after complaining of sore throat and fever. On the other hand, megastar, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek continue their stay in the isolation ward of the hospital under medical observation. Big B took to his blog to share his happiness about Aaradhya and Aishwarya getting discharged and revealed that the little one assured him 'you’ll be home soon.' He also penned down a letter to address trolls and said, "if I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name."

Big B wrote, "they go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..’you’ll be home soon’ she assures .. I must believe her" Earlier on Monday, Big b also shared a post for Aaradhya and Aishwarya and wrote, "अपनी छोटी बिटिया , और बहुरानी को ,अस्पताल से मुक्ति मिलने पर ; मैं रोक ना पाया अपने आंसू प्रभु तेरी कृपा अपार , अपरम्पार."( On seeing my little daughter and daughter-in-law getting discharged from the hospital, I couldn't hold back my tears. Lord, your blessings are infinite)."

The megastar also penned down a letter addressing trolls who wish upon his death. he said, "they write to tell me ... 'I hope you die with this Covid.' Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father’s name ,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live .. if I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for , the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist .. !!"

He added, "if by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm , not just from me , but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers .. I have yet to tell them to .. but if I survive I shall .. and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South .. and they are not just the Ef of this page .. that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’ .. !!!!.. all I shall say to them is ..'ठोक दो साले को '"

He ended the letter by saying, "May you burn in your own stew !!"

Abhishek Bachchan also took to Twitter to update fans about the Bachchan family's death. He tweeted, "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

Amitabh and Abhishek tested positive for coronavirus on July 11 and were admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

