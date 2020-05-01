Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan remembers Rishi Kapoor: His playful attitude on set was infectious

Amitabh Bachchan is deeply saddened by the demise of his dear friend and colleague Rishi Kapoor, who breathed his last on Thursday in Mumbai. The megastar broke the news on the internet with a tweet that Rishi Kapoor is no more with us and left the fans in shock. Big B wrote, "T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!." However, later he deleted the tweet. Amitabh and Rishi were friends since the beginning of the later's career and have worked together in many films. they were last seen together in 102 Not Out, playing father and son.

Amitabh Bachchan could not attend the last rites of Rishi Kapoor that took place at Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai on April 30 but his son Abhishek Bachchan was present there to support the actor's family. Later on Thursday night, Big B penned down a post remembering Rishi Kapoor and shared how the veteran actor was always a source of energy on the sets of the films.

Big B wrote, "I had seen him at his home Deonar Cottage, Chembur , a young energetic, bubbly , mischief in his eyes Chintu , on those rare moments when I was privileged to have been invited to an evening at Raj ji’s house ..I would see him more often after , at RK Studios, when he trained as an actor for his film to be made, BOBBY .. a diligent enthusiastic youngster, ready to pounce onto every learning that came his way, in that famous large and legendary make up room, of Raj ji at the end of the first floor corridor of make up rooms .. He had a walk that was confident and determined .. a stride and style that was similar to that of his grandfather, the legendary Prithvi Raj ji .. a walk I had noticed in one of his earlier films .. that walk .. I never found it in any other."

He added, "We worked in several films together. When he spoke his lines, you believed every word of it .. there was never an alternative .. its genuineness was beyond question ..And there has never been any other, that could lip sync a song as perfectly as he would .. never ..His playful attitude on set was infectious .. even in the most grave sequences he would discover that comedic spark and we would all just crack up!! Not just on set .. if you were with him at any formal event , he would find that little distractive light hearted gem to expand on and lighten the situation. When there was a time lapse as the shot got readied during a shoot , he would bring out his playing cards , or at times pull out his rather complicated Bagatelle board and invite others to play .. a competition .. not just for fun .. a serious competition."

"During his time of diagnosis and his treatment he never ever lamented his condition .. it was always .. ‘see you soon , just a routine visit to the Hospital .. I’ll be back shortly..Joie de vivre .. the exuberant enjoyment of life , was a gene he inherited from his father .. the Legend, the Ultimate Showman the Iconic Raj Kapoor ..I never visited him in Hospital .. I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face..But I am certain .. when he went , he must have gone with a gentle smile."

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathing problems. His wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side. In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year undergoing treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering. Since then, his health had been in focus always.

