Amitabh Bachchan remembers his father during visit to an ancient church in Poland

Amitabh Bachchan shared pictures from his visit to an ancient church in Poland.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who was in Slovakia for the shoot of his upcoming film Chehre, recently tweeted to inform that a country is going to honour his late father and great literary genius Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Big B shared the pictures of his reception at the airport and informed his fans about it. Now, Amitabh Bachchan has shared pictures from an ancient church in Poland where the ceremony to honour Harivansh Rai Bachchan, was held.

Sharing the pictures, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "At one of the oldest Churches in Europe , in Poland a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love .. Thank you Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour.”

T 3581 - At one of the oldest Churches in Europe , in Poland a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love ..

Thank you Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour pic.twitter.com/dkcjUpEEN0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 15, 2019

Big B also took to his blog to express his feeling on his late father receiving this special honour in a foreign country. The megastar wrote, "Here in memory of Babuji .. in this remote but one of the most revered and ancient Churches .. a special prayer .. emotional, honoured and filled with the kindness of the people of Poland ..an over 300-year-old Church and .. ALL made of wood ..! more than 85 % of the city was destroyed during the WW 2 .. but this church was untouched."

Big B has a number of projects lined up, the actor recently shot for a schedule of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat starrer Brahmastra in Manali after which he moved to Slovakia for Chehre’s shoot. Apart from these two films, Amitabh will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitaabo where he will be sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana.

