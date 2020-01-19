Amitabh Bachchan remembers father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on death anniversary

Megastar and an emotional son Amitabh Bachchan remembered his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on the latter's death anniversary. Harivansh Rai Bachchan passed away on 18 January 2003. Amitabh on Saturday night took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of his father and a poem written on the image.
He captioned the picture: "A few moments ago he had breathed his last... My Father... as I held his hand... soft... still vibrant... the hand that wrote genius..."
T 3414 - ... a few moments ago he had breathed his last .. my Father .. had held his hand .. soft .. the hand that wrote genius ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 18, 2020
अभी कुछ क्षण पहले ही , उनका स्वर्ग वास हुआ था ; बाबूजी ; हाथ पकड़ा हुआ था उनका मैंने ; निर्मल , कोमल, मुलायम , ; एक प्रतिभा वान लेखनी pic.twitter.com/rbpB3qwzR7
The "Piku" star then shared a photograph of himself dressed in his character from the upcoming film "Chehre" and captioned: "But work continues - he would have wanted it that way."
T 3414 - ... but work continues - he would have wanted it that way ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 18, 2020
..और काम चल रहा है ; बाबूजी भी यही चाहते pic.twitter.com/LrKs9k73sW
On the acting front, Amitabh currently has four films in his kitty 'Chehre', 'Brahmastra', 'Jhund' and 'Gulabo Sitabo'.
