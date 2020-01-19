Sunday, January 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Amitabh Bachchan remembers father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on death anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan remembers father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on death anniversary

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan passed away on 18 January 2003. 

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: January 19, 2020 12:51 IST
Amitabh Bachchan remembers father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on death anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan remembers father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on death anniversary

Megastar and an emotional son Amitabh Bachchan remembered his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on the latter's death anniversary. Harivansh Rai Bachchan passed away on 18 January 2003. Amitabh on Saturday night took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of his father and a poem written on the image. 

He captioned the picture: "A few moments ago he had breathed his last... My Father... as I held his hand... soft... still vibrant... the hand that wrote genius..."

The "Piku" star then shared a photograph of himself dressed in his character from the upcoming film "Chehre" and captioned: "But work continues - he would have wanted it that way."

On the acting front, Amitabh currently has four films in his kitty 'Chehre', 'Brahmastra', 'Jhund' and 'Gulabo Sitabo'.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News