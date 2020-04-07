Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ranbir-Alia's made-at-home short film Family earns big applause

Indian film industry came together to bring a short film called Family for the viewers on the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media to announce the film and revealed that the 'made-at-home' short film is to enlighten the viewers about the importance of staying home at this time. He also encouraged fans to be the warriors and contain the spread of the novel coronavirus by staying indoors. He wrote, "When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of .. there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort ! WE ARE ONE and WE SHALL OVERCOME ! Jai Hind !"

The film launched on Tv on Monday and starred Big B, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood. They were joined by Rajinikanth from Tamil cinema, Mohanlal and Mammootty from Malayalam cinema, Chiranjeevi from Telugu cinema, Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada cinema, Prosenjit Chatterjee from Bengali cinema and Sonalee Kulkarni from Marathi cinema.

The film shows Big B looking for his sunglasses as the entire brigade of actors help him find them. At last Priyanka hand's him over the sunglasses, she asks him what will he do with it. To this, Big B says, “I needed these sunglasses because I do not need them. I am not going to go out of the house for a few days. If it lies around, it will get lost. If it gets lost, you all will have to search for it. Now, why should I trouble you all?” Ranbir and Diljit facepalm as they hear this.

Bachchan then shares a message saying, "We all made this film together but none of us stepped out of our respective houses. Every artist shot their own section in their own house. No one stepped out of his or her house. You, too, please stay indoors. That is the only way to keep yourself safe from this dangerous coronavirus. Stay home, stay safe."

This is so amazing! So brilliantly and cleverly told! So rightfully said that we are one huge family! A family that creates and entertains! We stand by each other through thick and thin! Salute to @SrBachchan and the entire team of actors and creators for making this!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XcNbunGQCs — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 6, 2020

He also revealed that the industry has raised a fund for all the daily wage workers to support them during this time. He said, "There’s another reason why we made this film. The Indian film industry is one, we are all one family. But there is another large family behind us which supports us and works with us, and that is our workers and daily wage earners, who are facing great difficulty due to the lockdown. We all have come together and teamed up with sponsors and TV channel to raise a fund. This fund will be distributed to our workers and daily wage earners to provide them some relief in these tough times."

The film received applause from the viewers as well as the celebrities. Karan Johar lauded the film and wrote, "This is so amazing! So brilliantly and cleverly told! So rightfully said that we are one huge family! A family that creates and entertains! We stand by each other through thick and thin! Salute to Amitabh Bachchan and the entire team of actors and creators for making this!"

This film has been virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey in collaboration with Sony Pictures Networks India, Kalyan Jewellers and Amitabh Bachchan.

