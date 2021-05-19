Amitabh Bachchan prays for 'stability' amidst Covid 19 crisis, cyclone Tauktae

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan

Coronavirus curbs and cyclone Tauktae have once again lead megastar Amitabh Bachchan into a writing spree. The actor has been very frequent with his musings on his social media accounts and blog and is updating them almost on daily basis. The veteran actor took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a prayer that the country survives the second wave of Covid as well as cyclone Tauktae.

"Stability .. a situation in which something is not likely to move or change ..Please dear Lord ‘something not likely to move' .. do not ‘move' the winds and rains for the fury of its presence .. the destruction of your environ .. the helplessness of the destitute," he wrote.

"..'something not likely to change' .. dear Lord do not stop the 'change' of the graphs of improvement, in the repair that is apparently seen in some areas of the virus .... just 'move' the stability that is reportedly seen in both the environs -- the storms of Tauktae and the mild improvements in the Virus over the land where it disturbs the most .... we pray in the sincerity of our beings .. we have and are doing what humanity believes in its supreme pontiffs .. in the bended knee or the supine servile submission before the unseen Force that we all have our faith and belief in ..prayers .." he added along with a black and white close up picture of himself.

Tauktae has been harsh for the actor as well. Taking to his blog on Monday, he informed his fans that his office was flooded with water due to the cyclone. Sharing a note, he informed Tauktae has flooded the space and blown away staff shelters at his place. The actoralso had to lend his clothes to his staff workers for carrying out their duties.

"There is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone .. the pounding and thr lashing rains all day .. trees fell, leakages all over , flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office .. impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain , ripped apart .. sheds and shelters for some staff blown away," he wrote in his blog adding, "BUT the spirit of fight impregnable .. all hands on deck .. stepping out , repairing , preventing helping in extenuating circumstances drenched .. but on it (sic)."

