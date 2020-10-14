Image Source : FILE IMAGE Amitabh Bachchan pledges to join 'any campaign' that works for welfare of manual scavengers

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is known to provide a helping hand to those in need. From farmers to migrant workers, Big B has been doing his bit to provide relief to everyone. Recently, the superstar opened about the plight of sanitation workers and termed manual scavenging as an "unconstitutional and illegal act." Amitabh Bachchan said that he has pledged to join any campaign that works for the benefit for such workers. The 78-year-old legend who is one of the most active celebrities on Twitter took to the platform to share his thoughts on the act of manual scavenging.

"Events of the day move you beyond words .. tonight is one such day .. manual scavenging is an unconstitutional and illegal act," he tweeted. "Yet it exists and they that work, suffer inhuman existence .. Will join any campaign that works for their benefit .. have pledged," he tweeted.

T 3689 - .. events of the day move you beyond words .. tonight is one such day .. manual scavenging is an unconstitutional and illegal act .. yet .. it exists and they that work, suffer inhuman existence ..

Will join any campaign that works for their benefit .. have pledged ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 13, 2020

Taking to his blog, Big B further wrote, "there are times when the events of the day seem to last longer than what they were meant to be .. the strength and the agony of them that live and serve in inhuman conditions and environs .. who get the discrimination of society .. who labour in conditions that are humiliating yet for the presence and existence , they suffer .. because having a roof and feeding the family is their prime objective ..

I am unable to contend with this so shall end here .. with the hope and prayer that the end for them that live in extraneous circumstances is of a brighter and existent life as humans"

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 78th birthday. The actor's fans gathered in large numbers in front of Jalsa to wish the megastar and meet him on the special occasion. Taking to his blog, Big B apologised to those who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him outside his bungalow carrying banners in their hands. There is apology today for the few that came bu Jalsa .. and they that bannered the street .. my thanks to them and their efforts but I am just not allowed to step out .. and the care is mandatory .. so apologies .."

"I work tomorrow early .. and then back to the responding of those that have wished and taken trouble of gift .. aahhhh .. this is so overwhelming," Bachchan wrote in a blog post.

Big B also expressed his gratitude for the wishes on his birthday with an Instagram post. He posted a photograph where the word "thank you" was written in many languages along with a picture of the cine icon with folded hands. As caption, he wrote: "Your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more."

Speaking about his work, Amitabh is all set to star in a new multi-lingual mega project co-starring Telugu superstar Prabhas and actress Deepika Padukone. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022. The multi-lingual film is backed by the South Indian production house Vyjayanthi Movies, popular for projects such as "Mahanati", "Agni Parvatam" and "Indra". This is the first time Prabhas collaborates with Big B or Deepika. The two Bollywood stars have earlier worked together in the films "Aarakshan" and "Piku".

Big B's other upcoming projects are Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

